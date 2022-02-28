Talks Between Russia & Ukraine Today, UN To Hold Emergency Meet

Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here.
Four days after Russia launched a military invasion into Ukraine, talks for de-escalation of the war are expected to take place on Monday, 28 February, with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations scheduled to meet at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.
As many as 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the Russian onslaught, as per Ukraine. Kyiv remains in Ukrainian hands, even as fighting for the capital city continues.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, 27 February, ordered his defence chiefs to put the country's "deterrence forces" on high alert – a move that has elicited condemnation from the US and the NATO.
For the first time in 40 years, the UNSC has called for an emergency special session of the general Assembly on 28 February
Satellite images are showing a 3.25 mile-long convoy of Russian troops heading towards the city.
Nine civilians in the capital city have been killed so far, as per Kyiv's mayor
The Ukrainian Army managed to retake control of the city of Kharkiv following street fighting with Russian troops
Russian troops, on Sunday, destroyed the largest aircraft in the world on an airfield near Kyiv, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba informed.
"The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine," tweeted Ukraine from their official Twitter handle.
"This was the world's largest aircraft, AN-225 'Mriya' ('Dream' in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" tweeted the Foreign Minister.
EU countries will send fighter jets to Ukraine to help them counter the Russian air and land assault.
"We're going to provide even fighting jets. We're not talking about just ammunition. We are providing more important arms to go to a war," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.
"The Russian Army does not threaten civilians in Ukraine, they're not shelling civilian infrastructure. A threat to civilians is now posed by Ukrainian nationalists who have effectively seized hostages to use as human shields," a representative of the Russian Federation said at the UNSC session on Sunday.
"We did not see even a hint at an attempt to reach a constructive solution at the council and yet two days ago, we blocked a draft specifically for the reason that it was both, one-sided and unbalanced. We have not seen a new initiative since then," the envoy added.
India abstained from voting on a resolution to call for a special emergency session of the UN General Assembly, which was passed with 11 votes in the UNSC on Sunday.
"We welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border. We continue to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of the Indian nationals including a large number of Indian students who are still stranded in Ukraine," Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti said at UNSC.
"We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities. Our PM has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine," he was quoted as saying.
