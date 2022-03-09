Ukraine Crisis: BBC News Journalists Resume Coverage From Russia

Days after halting their work in Russia in the wake of the country introducing a new law that threatens to imprison anyone spreading "fake news," journalists at BBC News resumed their coverage from the region on Tuesday, 8 March.

As per the new law, anyone who spreads fake news can be punished with a jail term of up to 15 years.

After a brief hiatus since last weekend, BBC's Steve Rosenberg and Jenny Hill reported from Moscow on Tuesday.

"After careful deliberation and consideration of the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia, we have decided to resume English language reporting from this evening (Tuesday, 8 March) after it was temporarily suspended during the end of last week," said BBC in a statement.