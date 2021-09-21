Russia Elections: Putin's Party Gains Parliamentary Majority Yet Again

Elections in Russia concluded on Sunday, 19 September, with Vladimir Putin's United Russia party getting 50 percent of the votes, and thereby a majority in the parliament.

Putin, the founder of the party and current President thanked the people of Russia for their "trust" in the ruling party, even as the opposition claimed the polls to be fraudulent.

The victory of the United Russia party means that it will have more than two thirds of the seats in the 450-member lower house of the Russian parliament. The next largest party is the Communist Party at reportedly 19 percent votes, their share improving by about 6 percent from the previous elections. Candidates fighting against United Russia in the capital had been ahead in more than half of 15 electoral districts, but all of them lost after electronic votes were added in, Reuters reported.