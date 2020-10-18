Rupert Murdoch Predicts ‘Landslide’ Win For Biden: Report

Fox News owner and Australian-born media mogul, Rupert Murdoch expects Joe Biden to beat President Trump in a “landslide,” according to the Daily Beast. Fox News is notorious in the United States of America (USA) for its support of Republican party, and Murdoch himself has been labelled a conservative. Reports claim, for instance, that Fox News and its prime stars have gone “all out for Trump”.

Reportedly, Murdoch is disgusted by Trump’s handling of COVID-19, remarking that the president is his own worst enemy, that he is not listening to advice about how best to handle the pandemic, and that he’s creating a never-ending crisis for his administration, according to three people who have spoken with Murdoch.

Murdoch also reportedly has not spoken to President Trump in “several weeks,” with insiders saying that he “grew tired” of Trump’s complaining around stories of himself covered on Fox News that he perceived as negative.

“After all that has gone on, people are ready for Sleepy Joe,” Murdoch reportedly told an associate.

This isn't the first time Murdoch has predicted a Democratic victory. In 2008, he correctly predicted Obama would win the presidential election with a convincing victory.

(With inputs from Daily Beast)