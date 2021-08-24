The Rolling Stones' Drummer Charlie Watts Passes Away at 80

Distinguished British rock'n'roll band Rolling Stones' drummer Charlie Watts passed away in London on Tuesday, 24 August. He was 80 years old.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones' drummer Charlie Watts passed away in London on Tuesday, 24 August. He was 80 years old.
His publicist Bernard Doherty released a statement saying, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," AFP reported.
One of the greatest drummers of his generation, Watts was also a cherished husband, father and grandfather.
Doherty added, "We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."
(With inputs from AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined