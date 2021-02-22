2 Republicans Oppose Neera Tanden’s Nomination, Biden Backs Her Up

Senator Romney’s spokesperson stated that the Republican is consistent in his role of being critical of extreme rhetoric from prior nominees, and added, “He (Romney) believes it’s hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets,” accord to the Wall Street Journal.

Democrat Joe Manchin has also announced his decision to not support Tanden’s nomination adding that he didn’t agree with her partisan views.

He said, “We must take meaningful steps to end the political division and dysfunction that pervades our politics. At a time of grave crisis, it is more important than ever that we chart a new bipartisan course that helps address the many serious challenges facing our nation,” according to Business Insider.