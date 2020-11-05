‘Recent Biden-Claimed States Will Be Challenged for Fraud’: Trump

With the 2020 US Presidential election coming down to the wire, US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 5 November, tweeted saying "all of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us, for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud." “Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!," the Republican candidate said in his post, with the content marked by Twitter as "disputed".

Earlier, the US president tweeted asking for the counting to be stopped, while his Democratic rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris called for every vote to be counted.

How Do the Numbers Stack Up?

Biden has a slight advantage in the race to the White House, as the states of Wisconsin and Michigan have been declared in his favour. He is also ahead in Nevada and Arizona, while Trump has leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia – all very slender.

President Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting the battleground states, Associated Press reported. In a press briefing in the wee hours of Wednesday, Trump had said he and his team would dispute the process.“We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop... We are going to win this and as far as I’m concerned, we have already won,” Trump said, even as he declared a premature victory.