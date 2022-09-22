Ukraine War: Over 1,300 Detained Across Russia for Anti-Mobilisation Protests

Security forces in Russia detained over 1,300 people on Wednesday, 21 September, at protests denouncing the mobilisation of troops, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the war in Ukraine.

Independent protest monitoring group OVD-Info said that as per the data it had collated from 38 cities across the country, around 1,332 people had been detained by late evening on Wednesday, hours after Putin addressed the nation.

The figures include at least 502 in Moscow and 524 in St Petersburg, which is the country's second most populous city.

Several protesters were reportedly heard chanting "no mobilisation."