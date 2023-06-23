‘Not an Era of War’: Biggest Talking Points From PM Modi’s US Congress Address

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic reception as he delivered a speech to Congress on Thursday, highlighting the deepening ties and shared ambitions between the world's two largest democracies.
(Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
In his second address to the US Congress, Modi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to speak before lawmakers, and drew applause as he emphasised the significance of the bond between India and the United States.
While Modi has faced criticism from dozens of US lawmakers and advocates concerning human rights violations, a clamp down on press freedom and dissidents, and India's stance on the conflict in Ukraine, leaders from both major parties and the Biden administration appeared to be in awe of his speech and its contents.
Here are the top points from PM Modi's Congress speech, which claimed to earn him 15 standing ovations and 79 applauses during his course of the address.
PM Modi emphasised on democracy and shared democratic values that he believes are present both in India and the US and said:
Acknowledging President Biden's belief that theirs is a defining partnership of this century, Modi emphasized that their alliance serves a larger purpose. He stated, "Democracy, demography, and destiny give us that purpose."
He also claimed that Democracy is one of India's sacred values and added that it is democracy that supports quality and dignity, and welcomes debate and discourse.
"Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and expression. India is blessed to have such values from time immemorial. India is the mother of democracy," the Indian PM said.
Modi also commented on global conflicts, appearing to hint at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said, "This is not an era of war but it is one of dialogue and diplomacy and we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering."
He further spoke of radical elements and terrorism and said, "Two decades after 9/11 and a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain pressing danger for whole world."
"Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it," Modi added.
PM Modi also highlighted the importance of the Indian diaspora in US and said, "The foundation of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people...There are millions here who have roots in India, some of them sit proudly in this chamber and there is one behind me," referring to Vice President Kamala Harris.
“We pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. We remember many others who worked for liberty, equality and justice,” PM added.
PM Modi emphasised the crucial role played by women in shaping a brighter future for contemporary India. He underscored India's vision of not only ensuring development that benefits women but also fostering women-led development, where women take the lead in the journey of progress.
"Today, in modern India, women are at the forefront, guiding us towards a better future. Our vision for India goes beyond mere development that caters to women; it revolves around women leading the path of progress. We have witnessed the ascent of a woman from a modest tribal background to become the Head of State," he said.
Modi underlined India's dedication to sustainable development and responsible environmental management during his address. He specifically highlighted significant initiatives, including the fulfillment of India's commitments under the Paris Agreement and the promotion of renewable energy sources.
He mentioned that India became the only G20 country to meet its Paris commitment, showcasing the nation's commitment to climate action.
During the Glasgow Summit, he proposed the mission "LiFE" (Living in Friendly Environment), outlining India's comprehensive approach toward pro-planet progress, prosperity, and people.
PM Modi emphasized the importance of a robust partnership between India and the United States in tackling the challenges of the 21st century, spanning various domains such as economic growth and technological advancements.
Highlighting the significance of the defense partnership, Modi stated:
He further emphasised on the collaborative efforts between India and the US in diverse fields, including space exploration, maritime cooperation, scientific research, semiconductor technology, startup innovation, sustainability initiatives, technology development, trade, agriculture, finance, art, and artificial intelligence.
Modi acknowledged the historical progress made by previous Indian PMs and American presidents in advancing the bilateral relationship.
The PM also outlined India's vision of inclusive development in the motto "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas". He highlighted the government's focus on infrastructure development and mentioned the significant achievement of providing nearly 14 million homes to shelter over 150 million people, an approximate population six times the size of Australia.
The speech is to be followed by a Congressional reception, before Modi is whisked away to the official State dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
