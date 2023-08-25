Post-BRICS Summit, PM Modi Arrives in Greece To Kick Off Maiden One-Day Visit

After wrapping up an eventful BRICS Summit in South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Greece on Friday, 25 August for an official visit on the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis..

PM Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 40 years. Notably, in September 1983, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi undertook an official visit to Greece.

Indian diaspora gathered outside Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens warmly greets PM Modi on his arrival in Greece, reports PTI.