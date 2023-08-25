Post-BRICS Summit, PM Modi Arrives in Greece To Kick Off Maiden One-Day Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Greece's Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis upon his arrival at Athens International Airport in Greece on Friday, 25 August.
After wrapping up an eventful BRICS Summit in South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Greece on Friday, 25 August for an official visit on the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis..
PM Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 40 years. Notably, in September 1983, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi undertook an official visit to Greece.
Indian diaspora gathered outside Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens warmly greets PM Modi on his arrival in Greece, reports PTI.
PM Modi meets Indian diaspora on Friday, 25 August.
PM Modi in his departure statement on Tuesday said, "From South Africa, I will travel to Athens, Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years."
He further added, "Contacts between our two civilizations stretch back over two millennia. In modern times, our ties have been strengthened by shared values of democracy, rule of law and pluralism. Cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence, and cultural and people-to-people contacts have been bringing our two countries closer.
I look forward to my visit to Greece opening a new chapter in our multifacted relationship."
