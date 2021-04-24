Pressure Builds on Biden to Ship AstraZeneca Vaccine to India

The Biden administration has come under intense pressure from various quarters, including the powerful US Chambers of Commerce, lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans, to ship AstraZeneca and other COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India, which is witnessing a deadly surge in coronavirus cases.
As per reports, Brilliante said that these vaccine doses will not be needed in the United States, where it's estimated that vaccine manufacturers will be able to produce enough doses by early June to inoculate every American.
The US Chambers issued the statement after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sought global help in fight against COVID-19. "Will strive to ensure that our supply chains are as smooth as possible in a difficult global situation. The world must support India, as India helps the world," he said in a tweet.
US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters that the United States continues to work closely with India to facilitate the movement of essential supplies and also address the bottlenecks of the supply chains.
Congresswoman Rashida Talib tweeted that the COVID-19 crisis in India is a harsh reminder that the pandemic is not over until the whole world is safe.
President Biden "must support a patent waiver to ramp up global production now," she said.
The Washington Post in a lead editorial hoped that all of India can seize the moment and begin to reverse the course of this disaster. "India is not a faraway problem. In pandemic time and distance, every place is nearby," it said.
Major Democratic fundraiser for Biden’s presidential campaign Shekar Narasimhan urged the US President to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have to do something in the face of a humanitarian disaster.”
“Every friend I know in the US with family in India reports that relatives have died or been affected,” he said, requesting Biden to “see if we can lend 10M doses of AZ vaccine like tomorrow”, adding that “we must help now!”
Published: 24 Apr 2021,03:59 PM IST