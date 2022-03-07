President Zelenskyy Invites Tesla Founder Elon Musk to Visit Ukraine

On Saturday, 5 March, Musk said that Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, will not block Russian news sources.

Musk on Twitter wrote that it will not do so unless at gunpoint.

"Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint," Musk wrote.

"Sorry to be a free speech absolutist," he added.