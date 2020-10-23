Precautions and Differences in the Prez Debate in Light of COVID

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden faced off in the final debate in Nashville. The debate was being moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

The debate covered multiple topics – coronavirus pandemic, climate change, racism and healthcare.

But the handling of the coronavirus pandemic became the talk of the hour. At the beginning of the debate, Biden emerged wearing a mask but later took it off, while President Trump did not have a mask.

Both candidates did not shake hands because of precautions taken for the coronavirus. The debate took place without plexiglass barriers between Trump and Biden.

The Commission on Presidential Debates had arranged for them, but both campaigns agreed to take them down on Thursday, 22 October, after Biden and Trump each tested negative for the coronavirus, reported New York Times.

Trump along with First lady Melania and son Baron was recently tested COVID-19 negative, after testing positive for the virus earlier this month. One of Trump’s closest White House aide was also tested positive for the virus.

