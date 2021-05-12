WHO, Nations took Poor Strategic Calls on COVID Pandemic: Panel

The huge scale of COVID-19 pandemic could have been avoided, but due a series of bad decisions, at least 3.3 million succumbed to COVID-19, as per a report published on Wednesday, 12 May, by the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR).
The findings of the report, "Covid-19: Make it the Last Pandemic", shared by AFP, concludes that the warning signs of the pandemic were ignored.
IPPPR was jointly chaired by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, as per the report. It was requested by the World Health Organisation member states last May.
Sirleaf noted that the situation was preventable, but due to “myriad failures, gaps and delays in preparedness and response” it spiralled to the present state.
In May 2020, over 100 nations asked for an independent probe into how the virus transmitted to humans, for which WHO agreed to hold an inquiry. The meeting was agreed upon by China after months of negotiations.
The ten-member expert team was formed and it began coordinating this visit with Chinese officials since July 2020 to probe into the earliest cases of the virus, which was first detected in Wuhan in December 2019.
The panel report stated that the response to COVID was “some early and rapid action, but also by delay, hesitation, and denial”, adding that countries were underprepared to mitigate the crisis, reported AFP.
The response after the outbreak in Wuhan, lacked urgency where countries failed to respond swiftly to the alarm. It also pulled up WHO for its eight-day delay in declaring the situation the highest red alert of Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
The panel had several recommendations to curb the pandemic now, as per AFP:
A global team of virology experts, appointed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), had gone to Wuhan on 14 January to begin their investigation into the origins of the pandemic, AFP reported.
