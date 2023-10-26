Polish Paraglider Goes Missing in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

On Monday, 23 October, four Polish nationals, including Andrzej Kulawik, who was flying solo, took off from Billing and had to land at Dharamshala.
(Photo: iStock/ Representational image)
Two helicopters have been deployed to search for a Polish paraglider pilot who has been reported missing in Kangra after flying from Bir-Billing, the world-renowned paragliding site.
The rescue teams of Kangra district have located three out of four foreigners, but one - Andrez is still missing, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said on 25 October, as reported by PTI.
The incident occurred days before the commencement of the Pre-World Cup Paragliding competition to be held on October 26 at Bir-Billing in Kangra district.
According to the administration, trained gliders can fly, compete and indulge in adventurous activities in Bir-Billing – the paragliding capital of India that has also gained a global reputation.
The paragliders were not registered with any association as they flew in the free-flying category, in which registration is not mandatory. As per reports, under this category, a person can cover a distance of 200-250 km.
Rescue protocol was being followed, and search operations near Dharamshala and Indrunag have been intensified to locate the missing paraglider, the SP said.
Officials said that preliminary information regarding the missing paraglider came from the missing person's daughter through social media. Police were in touch with the family members of the missing persons, they added.
Over 150 participants from around 28 countries have registered to participate in the Pre-World Cup Paragliding competition being organised jointly by the Billing Paragliding Association and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.
