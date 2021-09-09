In Next 15 Years, BRICS Must Become More Result Oriented: PM Modi Chairs Summit

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 9 September, virtually chaired the 13th BRICS summit and said that there is a need to make sure that BRICS, in the next 15 years, becomes more result-oriented.
The prime minister pointed out that BRICS has achieved many achievements in the last decade and a half.
"India has received full cooperation from all members during its chairship of BRICS. I thank all members for this," he added.
The theme that India has chosen for its leadership is – 'BRICS at 15 – Intra-BRICS Cooperation for continuity, consolidation, and consensus.
"The four Cs will be pillars of the BRICS partnership," PM Modi further said.
The meeting was attended by the Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, as well as President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.
This is the third time India is hosting the summit, reported The Times of India. Meanwhile, this is the second time that PM Modi is chairing the same, after having chaired the Goa Summit in 2016.
