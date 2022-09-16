SCO Summit: PM Modi to Meet Russian President Putin Today in Samarkand

Before leaving for Samarkand, PM Modi had said he was looking forward to exchanging views on the topical regional and international issues, as well as on the expansion and further deepening of the multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the grouping.

He also said he was looking forward to meeting Mirziyoyev.

"Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism," he said.

Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov had said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agency TASS, said, "A conversation on the international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20, and the SCO."

"This is particularly important, because India will preside in the UN Security Council in December, and in 2023, India will lead the SCO, and will also chair the G20," Ushakov added.