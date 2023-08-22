Modi Touches Down for BRICS, Chances of Bilateral with Xi Jinping Not Ruled Out

The first day will see a leaders retreat where Modi will come alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since their quick talk on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last year.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, 22 August to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, which will see extensive participation from global leaders and the in-person nature of the summit. Modi is also slated to visit Greece on 25 August for an official visit, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years.
Upon his arrival, the Indian PM was greeted by Deputy PM Paul Mashatile and subsequently, members of the Indian diaspora.
The BRICS grouping consists of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also arrived in Johannesburg.
In a departure statement, PM Modi said:
"I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg," he added.
Following his arrival around 5:15 pm IST on 22 August, PM Modi will attend the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, and the BRICS leaders retreat which will see close-door meetings with a focus on global developments of concern and the role BRICS can play in addressing these developments and challenges.
While in Johannesburg, Modi will join multiple foreign leaders, including those of Brazil, China, and South Africa.
Over and above discussions around matters of economic cooperation and food security, and the expansion of BRICS membership, the PM is also likely to discuss security interests, terrorism and furthering cooperation, The Quint has learnt. Drawing from previous multilateral summits, the PM is also expected to reiterate the need to end the war in Ukraine and move forward using dialogue and diplomacy.
The first day will also see a leaders retreat where Modi will come alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since their quick talk on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last year.
Prime Minister Modi last visited South Africa in July 2018 for the 10th BRICS summit and previously visited in July 2016 for a bilateral visit.
Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramphosa visited India in January 2019 and was the chief guest during the 70th Republic Day Parade. The pair had previously met in June 2022, during the G7 outreach in Germany and spoke a few weeks ago, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said during a press conference.
