As Sheikh Hasina 'Flees', How Violence Escalated in Bangladesh in Last 24 Hours
Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said that an interim government will be formed following Hasina's resignation.
At least 98 people are said to have died amid clashes on Sunday, 4 August, taking the total death toll over 300 since the clashes began in July.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Sheikh Hasina allegedly fled from Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and resigned from the post of prime minister on Monday, 5 August, amid raging violence across the country and use of force against protesters. In this image, Hasina is purportedly seen boarding a helicopter headed towards India. Some reports stated that Hasina and her younger sister may be heading to Tripura's capital Agartala.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A video has been doing the rounds on social media purportedly showing thousands of protesters storming the Prime Minister's Palace, also called Gono Bhaban, and ransacking property on Monday, 5 August.
(Photo: Video Screenshot)
Hasina is said to have been preparing to give a speech when government officials got the news that protesters were marching on the PM's Palace.
(Photo: PTI)
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said during a press conference that an interim government will be formed following Hasina's resignation. He also appealed to protesters to put an end to the "arson" and "turn to the path of peace".
(Photo: PTI)
At least 98 people are said to have died amid clashes on Sunday, 4 August, taking the total death toll over 300 since the clashes began in July, news agency AFP reported.
(Photo: PTI)
Protesters took to the streets in Dhaka as part of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement even as authorities imposed a curfew starting from 6 pm on Sunday, 4 August.
(Photo: PTI)
The protests had taken grip of Bangladesh last month due to a quota system that provided 30 percent reservation in government jobs for family members of freedom fighters who took part in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971.
(Photo: PTI)
Black smoke rises from the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) during clashes between protesters and Awami League members on Sunday, 4 August.
(Photo: PTI)
In this photo, people can be seen helping a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh, out of a vehicle at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday, 4 August.
(Photo: PTI)
People use a stretcher trolley to carry a patient who sustained injuries amid clashes in Dhaka on Sunday, 4 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Bangladeshi Army soldiers stand guard on Monday, 5 August, after the government imposed a new curfew the previous day.
(Photo: PTI)
The protests come in the backdrop of rising prices of essential commodities and an economic downturn, which has turned the demonstration into a wider anti-government movement.
(Photo: PTI)
(This is a developing story.)
