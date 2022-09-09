In Photos: Queen Elizabeth II Death – a Nation in Mourning

Queen Elizabeth II.
(Photo: Facebook)
Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, passed away on Thursday, 8 September. She reigned for 70 years.
Her death has left the UK in mourning, with people queuing up outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to pay their respects. Here is a glimpse of how people paid homage to the Queen.
European Union energy ministers observe a moment of silence for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II prior to their meeting in Brussels on 9 September.
People gather outside Windsor Castle to pay tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
People pay their respects at Windsor Castle.
Cab drivers line up at the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth 11.
People pay their respects at Buckingham Palace.
People gather near the Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.
A vigil being held at Windsor Castle by the castle's wardens.
People gather outside Windsor Castle to pay their respects.
People gather on the streets to pay respects to the Queen.
People gather outside Buckingham Palace on 9 September.
