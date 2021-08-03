Pentagon Reopens After Brief Lockdown Post Shooting at Nearby Metro Station

The Pentagon is on a lockdown after a shooting was reported at the Pentagon Transit Center.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Pentagon was briefly placed under a lockdown on Tuesday, 3 August, after a shooting was reported at the Pentagon Transit Center, a subway station just outside the US military headquarters.
Several people were injured in the incident though the nature of the injuries is not clear yet, reported AP.
The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which announced the lockdown, later said that the lockdown had been lifted and the facility re-opened.
Earlier, it had said that that the scene of the incident is "secure" but is still an "active crime scene".
AFP reported that employees at the Pentagon, located in the Arlington suburb of Washington, were asked to take shelter. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
Meanwhile, Metro subway trains have been ordered to bypass the station as police conduct investigations.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
(With inputs from AP and AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 03 Aug 2021,09:32 PM IST