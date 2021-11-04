'Enabled Transnational Repression Abroad': US Blacklists Pegasus-Maker NSO

America’s Biden administration, on Wednesday, 3 November, put NSO — the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware — on a list of restricted companies, according to International media reports. Image used for representation purpose.
America’s Biden administration, on Wednesday, 3 November, put NSO — the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware — on a list of restricted companies, according to International media reports.
According to AFP, the United States (US) Commerce Department has now said:
The spyware Pegasus is believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, along with many in other parts of the world. Earlier, in October, India’s Supreme Court had ordered the setting up of an expert committee overseen by a retired Supreme Court judge to examine the use of Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens, including whether the right to privacy has been violated.
Meanwhile, the NSO too has reacted to the US government’s decision saying that its "technologies support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime."
Further the NSO spokesperson was quoted by AFP as stating that they will advocate for this decision to be reversed. The spokesperson claimed that the group’s compliance controls have led to contracts with multiple government agencies — “that misused our products” — being terminated.
