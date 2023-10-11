Alleged Conspirator in Pathankot Attack, Shahid Latif Shot Dead in Pakistan

Shahid Latif was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in a mosque in Daska town of Sialkot.
A member of terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was reportedly killed in Pakistan's Sialkot district on Wednesday, 11 October.
The latest: Shahid Latif was shot dead by three unidentified assailants at a mosque in Daska town of Sialkot, news agency PTI reported citing officials.
Two of his associates were also reportedly killed.
Why it matters: Latif was classified a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. He is believed to be a key conspirator and co-coordinator of the 2016 terrorist attack in Punjab's Pathankot that claimed the lives of over seven Indian security personnel.
Know more: Latif infiltrated the Kashmir Valley in 1993 and was arrested a year later on 12 November 1994, as per PTI.
He spent 16 years in jail and was released in 2010, according to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
