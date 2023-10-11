Alleged Conspirator in Pathankot Attack, Shahid Latif Shot Dead in Pakistan

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alleged Conspirator in Pathankot Attack, Shahid Latif Shot Dead in Pakistan

Over seven Indian security personnel were martyred in the 2016 terror attack.
Shahid Latif was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in a mosque in Daska town of Sialkot.

(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)

A member of terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was reportedly killed in Pakistan's Sialkot district on Wednesday, 11 October.

The latest: Shahid Latif was shot dead by three unidentified assailants at a mosque in Daska town of Sialkot, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

  • Two of his associates were also reportedly killed.

Why it matters: Latif was classified a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. He is believed to be a key conspirator and co-coordinator of the 2016 terrorist attack in Punjab's Pathankot that claimed the lives of over seven Indian security personnel.

Know more: Latif infiltrated the Kashmir Valley in 1993 and was arrested a year later on 12 November 1994, as per PTI.

  • He spent 16 years in jail and was released in 2010, according to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With inputs from PTI.)

