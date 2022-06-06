Partygate: No-Confidence Vote Against UK PM Boris Johnson Begins

The no-confidence vote against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the 'partygate' scandal has begun.

According to The Guardian, more than 10 Conservative Party MPs are in line to vote.

The no-confidence vote comes in the backdrop of extreme anger among his own party's MPs regarding Sue Gray's report that described the rule-breaking and partying in Downing Street while the rest of the country was in lockdown.

As many as 54 Tory MPs called for his departure from the top post.

