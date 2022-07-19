One Dead, Four Injured in Paris Bar Shooting; 3 Suspects Involved in Attack

At least one person was reported dead and four others injured during a shooting incident at a bar in Paris on Tuesday, 19 July.
At least one person was reported dead and four others injured during a shooting incident at a bar in Paris on Tuesday, 19 July.
Two men "got out of a car and shot at individuals seated at a bar's terrace," the local police was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Later, authorities said that there were three assailants.
The incident took place on the 11th Arrondissement, a district in the city.
While one of the attackers has been arrested, another is said to be on the run, and the third is seriously injured, as per local mayor Francois Vauglin.
“A shootout this evening has left one dead and 4 injured in a Chicha bar on rue Popincourt #Paris11. No element at this stage makes it possible to know the motivations behind this barbaric act. Bar patrons subdued one of the two assailants and the other is on the run,” Vauglin had said in a statement earlier.
He added that the National Police was “very actively searching for the second” shooter, and that “a medico-psychological cell will be opened as soon as possible for residents or witnesses."
