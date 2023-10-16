Palestine Death Toll Surpasses 2,300, Making It the Deadliest War for Gaza

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday, 15 October, that 2,329 Palestinians have been killed so far amid the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas, making it the deadliest of all the five Gaza wars for Palestinians.

Deadliest war for Palestine: The death toll on Sunday surpassed that of the war in 2014, when 2,251 Palestinians, including 1,462 civilians, were killed, as per figures released by the United Nations.