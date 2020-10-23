Pak to Remain on Grey List of Terror Financing Watchdog Till Feb

Pakistan will remain on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), reports said on Friday, 23 October.
The country will reportedly be kept on the grey list of the terror financing watchdog till the next review, which will take place in February 2021.
"To date, Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed 21 of the 27 action items. As all action plan deadlines have expired, the FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2021," the watchdog said.
The decision was taken during FATF's three-day virtual plenary session.
