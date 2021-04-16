Pakistan Temporarily Blocks Social Media Platforms Amid Protests
Platforms that will be blocked from 11 am to 3 pm are Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram.
Pakistan on Friday, 16 April, ordered a temporary shutdown of social media after days of violent anti-France protests in the country. | (Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
Pakistan on Friday, 16 April, ordered a temporary shutdown of social media after days of violent anti-France protests in the country, reported AFP. The temporary ban will be in place from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday.
A notice from the country’s Telecommunication Authority said that platforms that will be unavailable include Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram.
The suspension comes ahead of more expected protests amid the crackdown against the extremist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s supporters protesting the ban against the group.
(With inputs from AFP)
