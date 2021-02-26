Pakistan Retained on FATF’s ‘Grey List’ Till June 

Pakistan will continue to remain in the grey list of global financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF), reported PTI, citing a senior minister, on Friday, 26 February.

As per the report, the FATF has decided to retain Pakistan on the grey list, at least until June, as there are "serious deficiencies" in checking terror financing and Pakistan lacks an effective system to deal with it.

However, as per PTI, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force has also acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment and progress on the issues of concern.