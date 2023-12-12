At Least 23 Killed in 'Suicide Bombing' at Pakistan Police Station: Reports

At least 23 people were killed and 28 others injured in a north-west Pakistan police station within a security compound on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan, following an alleged suicide bombing, AFP reported.

District Emergency Officer Awais Babar, told Dawn that a rescue operation is in progress. However, details regarding the attack's nature remain scarce.

He added that the injured are being taken to Dera Hospital by rescue teams.

Aizaz Mehmood, an official from the state-run rescue service, confirmed the casualty figures to Reuters and said, "Gunshots are still being heard."

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)