Pakistan PM to Seek Confidence Vote After Senate Loss

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a seat in the indirectly elected Upper House to former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday, who is also backed by Khan’s Opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The ruling PTI had earlier said that it had the support of 182 members, and 172 votes were needed to win the seat at the senate. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced that Gilani received 169 votes, while Shaikh got 164 votes.

In his address to the nation, the PM said that money has been influencing senate elections for the past 3-4 decades, adding that this poses challenges to the country.