Ban Islamophobic Content Just Like Holocaust: Pak PM to FB CEO

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wrote that Facebook cannot treat only some hate messages as unacceptable. The Quint Pakistan PM Imran Khan. | (Photo: IANS) World Pakistan PM Imran Khan wrote that Facebook cannot treat only some hate messages as unacceptable.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, 26 October, posted on Twitter the letter he has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social media platform. "I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Imran Khan wrote even as he criticised India and France of discriminating against Muslims.

Khan’s Attack Against India

Khan wrote that Facebook cannot treat only some hate messages as unacceptable. Attacking India, he wrote: “The message of hate must be banned in total – one cannot send a message that while some hate messages against some are unacceptable, these are acceptable against others. Nor should the world have to wait for a pogrom against Muslims, which is ongoing in countries like India,” he said.

‘Bias Will Encourage Further Radicalization’

In his letter, he also warned Zuckerberg that this bias will "encourage further radicalization."

“I appreciate your taking the step to rightly ban any posting that criticises or questions the Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazi pogrom of the Jews in Germany and across Europe as Nazis spread across Europe.” Imran Khan

Earlier in the October, Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron of attacking Islam after the latter defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

"It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists," Khan wrote in a series of tweets last week.