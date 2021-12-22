Pakistan Joined US' 'War on Terror' in Afghanistan for Money: PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan in his interview with CNN, in a very condescending mood, explained the real story of the Haqqanis to Becky Anderson.
(Photo: PTI / Altered by The Quint)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, 21 December, expressed regrets about joining the United States' two-decade long war in Afghanistan, and called it a "self-inflicted wound."
Observing that the decision to participate in the "war on terror" was made in the interest of money, PM Khan said:
Khan, addressing officers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Tuesday, said that he had been close to those deliberating upon the decision to participate in the war in 2001.
"The considerations, instead, were the same as in the 1980s, when we participated in the Afghan jihad," he added.
The US military had withdrawn from Afghanistan in August this year, twenty years after it had invaded the country and unseated the Taliban. Following its retreat, the central Asian nation had fallen into a humanitarian crisis, as the militant organisation seized control of the country's reigns once again.
"The Taliban hold all of Afghanistan and if they can sort of now work towards an inclusive government, get all the factions together, Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years. But if it goes wrong and which is what we are really worried about, it could go to chaos. The biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem," he had said in September,
(With inputs from PTI)
