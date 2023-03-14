Arrest Looms Closer for Former Pak PM Imran Khan as Supporters Clash With Police

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is on the brink of arrest as Islamabad Police arrived at his residence in Lahore on Tuesday evening, 14 March.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ImranKhanPTI)
Happening now: Armoured vehicles are currently parked outside the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief's house in Zaman Park, Dawn reported.
Clashes between Khan's supporters and the police were reported outside the residence
PTI workers reportedly resorted to stone-pelting as police tried to disperse them through water cannons
Khan's message: "I urge you to fight for your independence and freedom. I will fight for you all my life. If they kill me in jail, you have to prove that you can continue the fight without me and overthrow this dictatorship," he said in a video clip posted online.
Some context: On Monday, 13 March, an Islamabad sessions court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khan after he failed to appear in the Toshakhana case hearings.
The judge reportedly dismissed Khan's plea, which sought exemption from appearing in court as he had to appear in other courts
The big picture: In August 2022, the Pakistan government filed a case against Khan. Why?
He was accused of failing to disclose information on gifts presented to him while in office as well as the proceeds from the “illegal” sale of these gifts
Pakistan's Toshakhana department stores gifts received by government officials who must report such items to them, as per the rules
Besides the outstanding warrants, Khan has been barred by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding public office for five years.
