Arrest Looms Closer for Former Pak PM Imran Khan as Supporters Clash With Police

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is on the brink of arrest as Islamabad Police arrived at his residence in Lahore on Tuesday evening, 14 March.

Happening now: Armoured vehicles are currently parked outside the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief's house in Zaman Park, Dawn reported.

Clashes between Khan's supporters and the police were reported outside the residence

PTI workers reportedly resorted to stone-pelting as police tried to disperse them through water cannons

Khan's message: "I urge you to fight for your independence and freedom. I will fight for you all my life. If they kill me in jail, you have to prove that you can continue the fight without me and overthrow this dictatorship," he said in a video clip posted online.