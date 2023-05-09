Protests in Pakistan Intensify Over Former PM Imran Khan's Arrest: Key Points

1. Khan's video message: After his arrest, PTI posted a clip of Khan addressing the public via its social media handles. "Till the time these words of mine reach you, I will be arrested in a baseless case. This shows that fundamental rights and democracy in Pakistan have been buried," Khan said in the video.

2. Massive protests: Local media reported that several protesters stormed the compounds of Pakistan Army commanders' homes in Lahore as well as the army headquarters situated in Rawalpindi.

3. Police crackdown: In response to the unrest, several measures have been taken by the authorities in Pakistan. Section 144 has reportedly been imposed in Islamabad, Peshawar and Balochistan. Internet restrictions have also reportedly been imposed in several parts of the country.

4. The case against Khan: The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other leaders from the PTI party, is under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over an alleged settlement with a property tycoon that reportedly resulted in a loss of 190 million pounds to the national treasury.

5. Court takes cognisance: The Islamabad High Court has directed the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary, and the additional attorney general to appear before the court. “Come to court and tell us why Imran has been arrested and in which case,” Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq said.