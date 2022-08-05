'Bad Days Ahead': Pak's Finance Minister Warns, Imports Curbed For 3 More Months

Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday, 5 August, said the government would continue to curb imports for the next three months, as he warned of "bad days" ahead for the cash-strapped country.

Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the minister said that the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was suffering because of the economic policies taken by the erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.