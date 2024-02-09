Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Amid Delay, Imran Khan's PTI, Bilawal's PPP Win 5 Seats Each, Nawaz Claims 4

As things stand, the ECP has announced results for 13 of the 265 contested seats in the National Assembly.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, representing the PML-N party led by his brother Nawaz Sharif, secured victory in the NA-123 seat from Lahore, contributing to the party's total of four seats as of 9 am.

Independent candidates supported by the imprisoned Imran Khan-led PTI party emerged victorious in five parliamentary seats, surpassing PML-N's numbers.

The PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, managed to win only three seats as on 9 am, trailing behind both PML-N and PTI.