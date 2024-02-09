Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Amid Delay, Imran Khan's PTI, Bilawal's PPP Win 5 Seats Each, Nawaz Claims 4

The election comes when Pakistan faces a deteriorating security situation, an economic meltdown that has caused a balance-of-payments crisis, skyrocketed inflation, and a tense internal political situation.
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disclosed initial results of the 2024 Pakistan General elections in the early hours of Friday, 9 February.
Numbers started trickling in more than 10 hours after polling stations closed. Voting was held on Thursday amid sporadic violence, a nationwide internet blackout, and allegations of ballot-tampering.
Out of the 336-strong National Assembly, 226 of them are filled by elected candidates while the remaining 70 seats are reserved. Among the reserved seats, 60 are designated for women and 10 for non-Muslims that are allocated based on each party's representation in the Assembly.
A police officer stands guard as workers prepare ballot boxes and other materials before dispatching them to polling stations for the upcoming 8 February general elections in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Polling staff members leave a collection point after collecting polling materials for 8 February general elections in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Army soldiers patrol the vicinity of a polling material distribution center to ensure security ahead of 8 February general elections in Lahore, Pakistan.
Members of polling staff leave after collecting polling material for 8 February general elections at a distribution center in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's 128 million registered voters cast their ballots to pick 266 representatives on forming the 16th Parliament in a first-past-the-post system.
They have also voted to elect the legislatures of the country’s four provinces – Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Securing a simple majority requires a minimum of 133 seats, but it's speculated by many analysts that the election outcome might not yield a decisive winner
Nawaz Sharif, the three-time former PM who recently returned from a self-imposed exile, is considered to be a favourite in the 12th general elections of the country.
PTI leader and former PM Imran Khan is in jail along with other party leaders who have been arrested. Many PTI candidates have also been declared independents or had their nomination papers rejected.
The Pakistan general elections comes at a time when the country is facing a deteriorating security situation, an economic meltdown, skyrocketing inflation, and a tense internal political situation.
As things stand, the ECP has announced results for 13 of the 265 contested seats in the National Assembly.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, representing the PML-N party led by his brother Nawaz Sharif, secured victory in the NA-123 seat from Lahore, contributing to the party's total of four seats as of 9 am.
Independent candidates supported by the imprisoned Imran Khan-led PTI party emerged victorious in five parliamentary seats, surpassing PML-N's numbers.
The PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, managed to win only three seats as on 9 am, trailing behind both PML-N and PTI.
ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal attributed the delay in results being declared to an "internet issue."
Early results showed the PMLN, PPP and PTI candidates fighting a close battle. Results started to trickle in nearly 12 hours after polling for national and provincial assemblies ended on Thursday.
Three-time Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to his homeland in October 2023, ending a four-year self-exile in London after the nation’s Supreme Court reversed its six-year-old verdict disqualifying politicians found not to be "honest and righteous."
Sharif’s final term in office was marred by tumultuous events commencing with a then-Opposition-led blockade of Islamabad and his eventual disqualification by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2017. This verdict followed extensive hearings prompted by the "Panama Papers" revelations relating to alleged corruption during his preceding two tenures.
The former prime minister was convicted in absentia while he was in London tending to his ailing wife, Geo News reported. He was also slapped with a seven-year imprisonment and a PKR 1.5 billion fine on Sharif in the Al-Azizia sugar mills case.
35-year-old Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a former foreign minister and scion of a family that has produced two prime ministers, is advocating for new ideas and leadership to address the political and economic instability in the nation.
As the son of the late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007, and the grandson of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was executed by a military dictator in 1979, Bhutto Zardari carries the legacy of a revered political family in Pakistan.
Despite the political significance of his family, the PPP led by Bhutto Zardari has faced challenges from the PML-N and the PTI in the ongoing electoral battle.
Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have faced multiple challenges in the aftermath of Khan's removal as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
The cricketer-turned-politician has been shot, is being tried in cases connected to 180 charges ranging from rioting to terrorism, and was incarcerated following a conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case, where he was accused of selling the State's gifts.
Despite maintaining broad public support, the prospects of a political comeback for 71-year-old Khan seem tenuous.
