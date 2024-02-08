Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting in Closely Watched Polls To Begin Shortly

Pakistan Election 2024 Voting Live Updates: Embattled by political, economic, and judicial crises over the course of the last few years, Pakistan is set to go to polls on Thursday, 8 February, after months of delay.

Pakistan's 128 million registered voters will pick 266 representatives on forming the 16th Parliament in a first-past-the-post system. They will also vote to elect the legislatures of the country’s four provinces – Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Polling booths are expected to open by 8am (8:30 am IST) and close by 5pm (5:30 pm IST).