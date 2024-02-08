Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting in Closely Watched Polls To Begin Shortly

The election comes when Pakistan faces a deteriorating security situation, an economic meltdown that has caused a balance-of-payments crisis, skyrocketed inflation, and a tense internal political situation.
Pakistan Election 2024 Voting Live Updates: Embattled by political, economic, and judicial crises over the course of the last few years, Pakistan is set to go to polls on Thursday, 8 February, after months of delay.
Pakistan's 128 million registered voters will pick 266 representatives on forming the 16th Parliament in a first-past-the-post system. They will also vote to elect the legislatures of the country’s four provinces – Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Polling booths are expected to open by 8am (8:30 am IST) and close by 5pm (5:30 pm IST).
According to Pakistan's Election Act, the election commission of the country is required to publish official results within 14 days of polls being conducted.
While unofficial results may begin to flow in on Thursday night itself, the ECP is likely to announce results on Friday, 9 February, according to a report by Reuters.
A police officer stands guard as workers prepare ballot boxes and other materials before dispatching them to polling stations for the upcoming 8 February general election in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Polling staff members leave a collection point after collecting polling materials for 8 February general elections in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Army soldiers patrol the vicinity of a polling material distribution center to ensure security ahead of 8 February general elections in Lahore, Pakistan.
Members of polling staff leave after collecting polling material for 8 February general elections at a distribution center in Lahore, Pakistan.
Nearly 18,000 candidates are running for 336 seats in the National Assembly and 749 seats in provincial Assemblies.
Nawaz Sharif, the three-time former PM who recently returned from a self-imposed exile, is considered to be a favourite in the 12th general elections of the country.
The PTI and its leader, former PM Imran Khan, have faced months of a nationwide crackdown, with party leaders being arrested, PTI candidates being declared as independents, and nomination papers being rejected, raising concerns about whether the caretaker government and ECP can hold free and fair elections.
The general elections comes at a time when Pakistan faces a deteriorating security situation, an economic meltdown that has caused a balance-of-payments crisis, skyrocketing inflation, and a tense internal political situation.
At least 22 people were killed in two attacks on independent candidates’ political offices in the Balochistan province on the eve of polling day.
35-year-old Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a former foreign minister and scion of a family that has produced two prime ministers, is advocating for new ideas and leadership to address the political and economic instability in the nation.
As the son of the late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007, and the grandson of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was executed by a military dictator in 1979, Bhutto Zardari carries the legacy of a revered political family in Pakistan.
Despite the political significance of his family, the PPP led by Bhutto Zardari has faced challenges from the PML-N and the PTI in the ongoing electoral battle.
Three-time Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to his homeland in October 2023, ending a four-year self-exile in London after the nation’s Supreme Court reversed its six-year-old verdict disqualifying politicians found not to be "honest and righteous."
Sharif’s final term in office was marred by tumultuous events commencing with a then-Opposition-led blockade of Islamabad and his eventual disqualification by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2017. This verdict followed extensive hearings prompted by the "Panama Papers" revelations relating to alleged corruption during his preceding two tenures.
The former prime minister was convicted in absentia while he was in London tending to his ailing wife, Geo News reported. He was also slapped with a seven-year imprisonment and a PKR 1.5 billion fine on Sharif in the Al-Azizia sugar mills case.
Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have faced multiple challenges in the aftermath of Khan's removal as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
The cricketer-turned-politician has been shot, is being tried in cases connected to 180 charges ranging from rioting to terrorism, and was incarcerated following a conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case, where he was accused of selling the State's gifts.
Despite maintaining broad public support, the prospects of a political comeback for 71-year-old Khan seem tenuous.
