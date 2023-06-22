Pakistan Bans Holi in Universities To 'Preserve Islamic Identity'

To preserve the Islamic character, which it claims was "eroding", the Pakistan government has outlawed the religious celebration of Holi and other Hindu holidays in all schools and colleges in the nation.

A purported video of students celebrating the event at an Islamabad university surfaced on social media, prompting the government order prohibiting the celebration of Holi and other Hindu holidays.

The Pakistan Higher Education Commission declared in a notice that students are not allowed to celebrate Holi to uphold "sociocultural values."