Pakistan Assembly Adjourned Before Discussion on PM Imran Khan's No-Trust Vote

Proceedings of Pakistan's National Assembly were adjourned to 3 April soon after it convened on Thursday, 31 March, to discuss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, backdoor talks between Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the joint Opposition are currently underway to dissolve the Lower House of the National Assembly, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, 31 March.