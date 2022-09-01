Pakistan Court Extends Ousted PM Imran Khan's Interim Bail Till 12 September

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday, 1 September, extended the interim bail to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan till September 12 in a terrorism case registered against him for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the capital.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan granted bail to the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party against a surety bond of Rs 100,000, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.