Pak to Stay on Grey List for No Action Against Saeed, Azhar: FATF

Pakistan continues to retain its place in the ''Grey List'' of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), informed the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog on Friday, 25 June. This list is also known as the "increased monitoring list".
Further, the FATF said that the Pakistan government has failed to take action against UN-designated terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar.
As per FATF president Marcus Pleyer, the decision was taken at the conclusion of the virtual plenary of the organisation.
According to PTI, the FATF also suggested that Pakistan, which has now ticked off 26 of the 27 action items given to it 2018, should continue to work to address its “strategically-important deficiencies.”
Pleyar also said that the FATF has asked Pakistan to take action against UN designated terrorists.
The UN designated terrorists based in Pakistan include Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Saeed and its ''operational commander'' Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi – who are wanted in India for their involvement in numerous terrorist activities, including 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and Pulwama bus bombing of 2019.
(With PTI inputs.)
