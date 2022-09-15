Oppose "Hindu American" As The Voice of Indian Americans In US Gains Momentum

An increasing number of prominent people of Indian origin are joining the movement to rebrand the Indian diaspora in the United States.

In an effort to oppose "Hindu American" as the voice of Indians in the United States, about 60 individuals and families of Indian origin denounced the effort by a group of Indian Americans to self-identify as "Hindu Americans, on Sunday, 11 September.

On Monday, 12 September, the following names joined the list of people of Indian origin who condemn the rebranding of Indian Americans as "Hindu American": Kamesh Aiyer, Anurag Pandit, Meera Siddharth, Raji Patel, Ramendra and Ruchi Chauhan, Vinit Nijhawan, Anu Chitrapu, Rama Ramakrishnan, Nirmala and Paramesh Garimella, Vaishali Gade, and Razia Mashkoor.