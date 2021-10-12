Ohio Police Probed As Video Shows Black Paraplegic Man Being Dragged Out of Car

Owensby, a black paraplegic man who is 39 years of age, has filed a complaint with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) against the Dayton Police Department (DPD) after a body camera video displayed police officers dragging him out of his car by holding his hair and arms, CNN reported.

"They dragged me to their vehicle like a dog, like trash," Owensby stated at a news conference on Sunday, 10 October.

The incident reportedly occurred on the 30 September.

The police officers, however, said that they nabbed Owensby because they saw him leaving a suspected drug den that they had been surveilling for a while.

They also say they found $22,450 stashed in a bag in his car.