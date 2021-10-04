North Korea Restores Cross-Border Hotline With South Korea to Improve Relations

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meeting South Korean leader Moon Jae-in. Image used for representational purpose.
In an attempt to facilitate better communication between the two countries, North Korea and South Korea restarted their communication hotline on Monday, 4 October, the Associated Press reported.
The Ministry of Unification, a department of the South Korean government, said that officials of the two Koreas exchanged messages over a cross-border hotline.
North Korea's official news network said that the South "should make positive efforts to put the North-South ties on a right track," the AP report added.
The restoration of the hotline comes after a series of missile tests conducted by North Korea that included hypersonic missiles within striking range of South Korea and Japan.
South Korea too tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile recently, a first of its kind for a non-nuclear country.
North Korea has accused South Korea and the US of "double standards" concerning their military activities in the Korean peninsula.
(With input from Associated Press and BBC)
