Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi Get Nobel Prize for Physics

Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi.

While Manabe and Hasselmann get the prize for the “physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming”, Parisi has been awarded the same "for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales."