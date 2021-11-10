Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Ties Knot in Ceremony in Birmingham

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday, 9 November, announced on Twitter that she had tied the knot with Asser Malik in Birmingham.
“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.
Malik is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Malala's father Ziauddin Yousafzai also posted on Twitter about his daughter's marriage, writing, "It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah."
The world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala was born and raised in Swat Valley in Pakistan, which fell into Taliban control in 2008. Malala’s early schooling was marred by the hard-line Islamist group’s efforts to ban education for girls.
Malala became the face of Taliban brutality when she was shot in the head for going to school in the Swat Valley. On 9 October 2012, an armed Taliban militant boarded the bus that Malala was on and shot her in the head.
Currently, she resides in Birmingham with her family, having moved there after the attempted assassination.
In 2014, as an activist for girls to have the universal right to education, she became the youngest-ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
