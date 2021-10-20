New Zealand: COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High, Officials Urge Faster Inoculation

On Tuesday, 19 October, New Zealand recorded its highest number of daily cases since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, AP reported.

Most of the fresh cases were seen in Auckland, New Zealand's most populated city.

Health officials said that a faster vaccination rate was the only way to fight the infection as Auckland's lockdown was extended by two more weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern emphasised the importance of the lockdown, telling her country's residents that "any interim easing of restrictions... will not work towards our plan of minimising cases while we increase vaccinations", as quoted by Reuters.