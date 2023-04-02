New York's Metropolitan Museum To Return 15 Smuggled Sculptures to Indian Govt

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) in New York announced on Thursday, 30 March, that it would return 15 sculptures to the Government of India.

The move comes after the museum discovered that the artifacts were illegally removed from India and subsequently sold by dealer Subhash Kapoor, who is currently serving a prison sentence in Tamil Nadu.

The works in question range from the 1st century BCE to the 11th century CE and include terracotta, copper, and stone sculptures. According to The Indian Express, an 11th-century sandstone Celestial Dancer (Apsara) from Madhya Pradesh (valued at more than $1 million) and a 1st-century BCE Yaksha Terracotta from West Bengal are part of the collection.