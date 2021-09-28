New York Hospitals Fire Staff for Refusing To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Hospitals in New York have started firing and suspending employees who refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine. This has caused a shortage in skilled staff and led to postponement of surgeries.

A vaccine mandate has been enforced for healthcare and education workers in New York in order to push people to take the vaccine. Many citizens have refused to take the vaccine for religious and personal reasons.

"16% of the state's 450,000 hospital staff not fully vaccinated," Reuters reported. New York City mayor in a press conference expressed concern over the low vaccination rates.